20-Yard Dash: Page County

Page County is preparing to compete in a new district this season. The Panthers are one of four area teams making the move from the Shenandoah District to the Bull Run District in 2019.

Page Co. is looking to bounce back from a 4-6 overall record in 2018. The Panthers started 3-0 last fall before losing six of the next seven games. Members of the team say they are further ahead this year during preseason camp than they were last August.

"We have all but four guys back off of last year's team," said Page County head coach Joey Soltis. "So we have an experienced group and we have some new blood into it too so that's helping us out."

The Panthers are led on offense by senior quarterback Trey Knight while senior Tristan Gordon brings talent and experience to the offensive line and linebacker position.

Page County opens the 2019 season Friday, September 6 at Nelson County.