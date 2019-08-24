20-Yard Dash: Pendleton Co.

The Pendleton County Wildcats football team led by second year head coach Zac Smith are hoping to build on a historic season.

Last year, Pendleton hosted its first ever playoff game. While the squad will see a lot of changes on offense, they return a strong defense that still has six starters from last year.

"Everybody is excited for another year of football," Pendleton head coach Zac Smith said. "Again, everybody in the community and town really came together last year for our playoff game and we just you know we want to give them that safe fulfillment this year."

Last year, the Wildcats finished 8-3 and fell in the first round of the playoffs. Pendleton opens its season August 30th at Notre Dame and they'll aim to host a playoff game again this season.

"We had a lot of kids that still started last year, like coach said, we had five coming or six coming back from the defense," junior running back and linebacker Dalton Dunkle said. "We still have a lot of skill coming back."

"Last year's team had a lot more experience because some of those players had been on playoff teams in the past but I think some of our players got some good experience last year and it'll just be the younger guys getting more experience and progress as the season goes on," junior offensive and defensive lineman Josh Alt said.

