20-Yard Dash: Petersburg

Petersburg begins a new era in 2019 as Winston Redman takes over as head coach.

Redman is a native of the Petersburg area and attended Petersburg High School as a student. His coaching career has taken him all over the country and even to Europe where he coached in Germany.

"I wanted to come home," said Redman. "This was my home and I played ball here and I have always wanted to coach at my old high school. So I got that opportunity and we are young and I hope we can run with it."

Petersburg is coming off a successful 2018 season in which the Vikings advanced to the Class AA playoffs before losing in the first round.

The 2019 season opener is Friday, August 30 on the road at Berkeley Springs.