20-Yard Dash: Riverheads

It's been quite an offseason for Riverheads football. This year, with head coach Robert Casto back, they'll aim for a four-peat as class 1 state champions.

"We're all in," Casto told WHSV. "I mean our kids understand it that I'm here and I'm not going anywhere now."

Casto stepped down, but after he was replaced, returned. The Gladiators pound the rock and are read to aim for their four-peat.

"We've got four all-state kids coming back. We've got Zac Smiley. He had 1700 plus yards rushing and had 34 touchdowns. We've got all-state center, all-state guard, all-state kicker. We've got two other starters back offensively," Casto said. "Defensively we got hit pretty hard with nine graduates, but that's the nature of the beast. It's next man up and you know we've got a lot of kids that have played a lot of minutes. We've been in ball games where at halftime our starters were set and younger kids get a chance to have game experience and we have a lot of it."

The Gladiators will open their season on August 30 at home against Washington and Lee.