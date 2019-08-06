20-Yard Dash: Spotswood

Spotswood is considered to be the preseason favorite to win the Valley District title and the Trailblazers are hoping to make a deep run in the state playoffs in 2019.

Spotswood won the Valley District title in 2018 and earned the No. 2 seed in the Region 3C playoffs before suffering a defeat to Liberty, 40-38. Last season's success has led to higher expectations for the Trailblazers this fall.

"We have talked to our guys about not being complacent, continuing to work, and continuing to get better," said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. "We've done some different stuff. Been to some 7-on-7's and challenged our guys where we went to Richmond and played some bigger schools because our region is really, really tough."

Talent and experience returns on both sides of the ball. Junior Ryan High is back as the starting quarterback after a breakout season as sophomore in 2018. Senior linebacker Ben Conahan anchors the defense. He was the Valley District Defensive Player of the Year last season. Aside from High and Conahan, Spotswod has depth at the skill positions and on the offensive and defensive lines.

Spotswood opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at East Rockingham.