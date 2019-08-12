20-Yard Dash: Staunton

It's a new era for Staunton Football. For starters, they've re-branded and have a new head coach.

They've gone from the Robert E. Lee Leemen to the Staunton Storm and bring in Jake Phillips as their new head coach who comes to Staunton after four years at James River high school in Buchanan.

"I'm the type of coach where I'm going to very disciplined," Phillips told WHSV. "We're gonna try to be physical, we're gonna try to be fast, but we're gonna really form everything around the guys that we have."

The Storm returns a core group led by senior quarterback Will Dod. They were eliminated in the first of the regional playoffs last year by Luray, they're hoping to bounce back and make a deeper playoff run this year.

The Storm's 2019 season opener is September 6 at Covington.