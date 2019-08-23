20-Yard Dash: Strasburg

Led by a Division I recruit at quarterback, expectations are high for the Strasburg High School football team in 2019.

Senior QB Chase Hart leads the offense. Earlier this summer he committed to play at the Division I FCS level for William & Mary. Hart is joined by a deep and experienced group of skill position players.

Strasburg could be a contender for the Bull Run District title in 2019. The Rams posted a 7-4 overall record last season and qualified for the Region 2B playoffs. The Rams' 2018 season ended with a first-round playoff defeat to Shenandoah County rival Central.

"I think the expectation is that we are going to be pretty successful," said Strasburg head coach Mark Roller. "We have a lot of returners coming back. We have a lot of experienced guys. We have kind of built from the last couple years so those guys have gotten a lot of playing time over the last couple years."

Strasburg opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 in West Virginia when the Rams take on East Hardy.