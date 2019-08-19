20-Yard Dash: Stuarts Draft

Stuarts Draft is looking to rebound from a three-win season in 2018.

Stuarts Draft features a young roster again in 2019 but the Cougars are more experienced than last fall.

The Cougars featured a young squad last fall and will be young again in 2019 with a small senior class. However, many players who earned varsity playing experience last season are back.

"We are further along this year than we were last year," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "We have some experience returning."

"The kids remembered a lot from last year which is always a good thing. It just allows us coaches to get further ahead, put more stuff in and be better prepared for game one."

A player to watch for the Cougars in 2019 is senior Freddie Watkins. He plays all over the field with his positions listed as quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker, and punter.

"I think we are going to be good," said Watkins. "We have a lot more experience this year. Last year we were really young. Most of our team were sophomores and now we have more juniors so I think we are going to look pretty good this year."

Stuarts Draft opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at home against James River.