20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby

With a healthy star running back and new quarterback, Turner Ashby is hoping to bounce back this fall.

Standout running back Grant Swinehart is healthy and ready to contribute for Turner Ashby after missing part of last season.

The Knights are coming off a 2-8 record in 2018 but are optimistic heading into the 2019 campaign. One of the reasons TA is feeling good: the return of standout senior running back Grant Swinehart. He showed himself to be one of the top RBs in the area last fall before missing part of the season due to injury.

Handing the ball off to Swinehart will be senior quarterback CJ Haskins. Haskins makes the move to QB after appearing all over the field on offense and defense for the Knights last season. TA is led up front by senior Jessie Knight, a state champion wrestler, who is a force on both the offensive and defensive lines.

"I think one of the strong points this year, is we have a really strong senior class," said Turner Ashby head coach Chris Fraser. "I think we have some really good football players coming back."

TA's players say they are motivated after a disappointing 2018 season in which the Knights won just one game in Valley District play.

"We have some unfinished business in the Valley," said Swinehart. "We think we are going to come out here and be rolling game one. We hope to keep that throughout the season."

Turner Ashby opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at William Monroe.