20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro

Waynesboro is looking to rebound from a winless 2018 season with a young team this fall.

Waynesboro has a young roster in 2019 as the Little Giants look to rebound from an 0-10 record last season.

The Little Giants' roster is small this year. Waynesboro will not have a JV team, creating an opportunity for young players to gain varsity experience early in their careers.

"It's roughly freshmen and sophomores, very few seniors, very few juniors," said Waynesboro head coach Shawn Moran, when discussing the makeup of his team's roster. "Hopefully these kids are going to have an opportunity to get valuable experience playing at the varsity level."

Waynesboro is looking to bounce back from a tough 2018 season in which the Little Giants posted an 0-10 overall record. The 2019 season opener is scheduled for Friday, August 30 at Wilson Memorial.