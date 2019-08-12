20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial

2019 brings with it a new challenge for Wilson Memorial as the Green Hornets move up to compete in Class 3.

WMHS will still be a member of the Shenandoah District but the Green Hornets will now compete for a playoff berth in Region 3C. Other area teams in the region include Fort Defiance, Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, and Waynesboro. Wilson Memorial makes the move after previously competing in Region 2B.

"This year is just a whole new year," said WMHS head coach Jeremiah Major. "We can talk about the past, but the past is the past and you can only control what happens after this. So we just tell (the players) control what you can control and write their own history at Wilson Memorial High School."

The Green Hornets are led offensively by junior quarterback Kaden Welcher and junior running back Cobey Rothgeb, who both made an impact for the team in 2018.

Wilson Memorial opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at home against Waynesboro.