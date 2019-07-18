2019 ACC Football Kickoff: Virginia

Members of the Virginia football team met with the media Wednesday during the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff.

Members of the Virginia football team met with the media Thursday during the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UVA is coming off an 8-5 overall record in 2018. The Cavaliers went 4-4 in conference play before finishing the season with a 28-0 victory over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl.

Virginia opens the 2019 season Saturday, August 31 at Pittsburgh. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.