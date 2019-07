Members of the Virginia Tech football team met with the media Wednesday during the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff.

Virginia Tech is coming off an 6-7 overall record in 2018. The Hokies posted a 4-4 conference record before falling to Cincinnati, 35-31, in the Military Bowl.

Virginia Tech opens the 2019 season Saturday, August 31 at Boston College. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.