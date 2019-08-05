2019 CAA Football Preview: Elon

Elon might be JMU's most compelling conference opponent in 2019.

Their first year head coach Tony Trisciani is JMU's current head coach Curt Cignetti's replacement. Trisciani was promoted from defensive coordinator, he position he held the previous two seasons.

Elon handed JMU its first loss to an FCS level team last season, beating the Dukes 27-24 on October 6.

This year the Phoenix return 14 starters on offense and defense. They are picked to finish 4th in the CAA. JMU will open CAA play visiting Elon on September 28.