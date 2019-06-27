2019 Shenandoah Valley Football Classic schedule announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The schedule for the 2019 Shenandoah Valley Football Classic has been announced.
East Rockingham will play Luray as part of the 2019 Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium.
The event will feature four high school football games at JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, November 2.
2019 Shenandoah Valley Football Classic schedule
Saturday, November 2 - Bridgeforth Stadium
Spotswood vs. Broadway - 11:30 a.m.
Rockbridge Co. vs. Harrisonburg - 1:30 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Luray - 4 p.m.
Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro - 6:30 p.m.