2020 JMU football schedule announced

James Madison has announced its 2020 football schedule, which features 11 games, including six at home and five on the road, highlighted by a trip to an ACC opponent.

The Dukes open the 2020 campaign at home with a Colonial Athletic Association matchup against Delaware on Sept. 5. This marks the first time in school history JMU begins CAA play on the opening weekend of the season.

JMU wraps up a home-and-home series with Chattanooga on Sept. 12 at Bridgeforth Stadium before hitting the road for a matchup with Atlantic Coast Conference opponent North Carolina. It will be the fourth meeting all-time between the Dukes and Tar Heels. It’s also JMU’s 13th straight season with an FBS opponent and the 29th overall.

Following UNC, the Dukes travel to Albany on Sept. 26 for their first game against the Great Danes since 2015. JMU returns home to host William & Mary for Family Weekend on Oct. 3 before heading into the bye week.

The Dukes make back-to-back road trips off the bye, traveling to Towson on Oct. 17 and Villanova on Oct. 24. They return to Harrisonburg for consecutive home matchups with Maine on Oct. 31 and Elon on Nov. 7 for Homecoming.

After a quick road trip to Richmond on Nov. 14, the Dukes close the regular season at home for Letterwinner Weekend, hosting Merrimack in the teams’ first meeting.

More information about 2020 football ticket packages will be available in January, at which point the JMU ticket office will begin accepting orders for the 2020 season.