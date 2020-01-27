2020 JMU football season tickets on sale

Season tickets for the 2020 James Madison University football season are on sale now at JMUTickets.com.

Season ticket packages feature all six regular-season home games and include the option to purchase tickets for any home FCS playoff games.

Football season tickets offer the best pricing and seating options for fans interested in attending games at Bridgeforth Stadium this upcoming fall. All season-ticket packages, from premium Club Seats to affordable Family Plans, receive discounted pricing from single-game tickets while offering the best seating locations at the stadium.

As an additional benefit of being a season ticket holder, each account is provided one complimentary season parking pass. Parking pass locations are determined by a season-ticket holders’ 2020 Proud and True gift and availability within each lot.

Renewing season-ticket holders are guaranteed their same seats and parking location from the 2019 season if payment is received by the May 15 priority deadline. New season ticket orders are being accepted now and locations for new orders will be assigned following the May 15 priority deadline.

Following the May 15 priority deadline, both new and renewing season ticket accounts will receive the opportunity to view seating options online for the 2020 season. Appointments for online seat selection and upgrades will be scheduled in order of Duke Club Priority Points after May 15.

To reward season ticket holders for their support of JMU football, Athletics is debuting the “Win with Season Tickets” campaign through May 15, 2020. Fans who purchase season tickets will be entered into a drawing to win one of eight unique JMU Athletics’ Experiences.

Every two weeks between February and May 15, Athletics will draw a paid season-ticket account as an Experience Winner and those fans who have also made their 2020 Duke Club Proud and True gift will receive a second entry in the drawing.

Win with Season Tickets

Football Weekend Getaway Package (2-night lodging at Massanutten Resort and two club-level tickets and parking)

Authentic JMU football sideline gear

Club Room tickets and parking for basketball home opener in the new Atlantic Union Bank Center

Football season parking pass upgrade to any available lot

Game-worn JMU football helmet and game ball

Exclusive sideline access for JMU football pregame and run out

Two courtside seats for final home basketball games at the Convo (MBB – Feb. 22 & WBB – March 1)

Bridgeforth Stadium and Athletic Performance Center facility tour (exclusive access and tour on a game day)

Season tickets can be ordered online at JMUTickets.com or by contacting the Athletics Ticket Office at 540-568-3853 or at athletic-ticket@jmu.edu.