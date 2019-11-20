2020 JMU softball schedule announced

Head Coach Loren LaPorte has released the 54-game 2020 James Madison softball schedule, including seven matchups against teams that appeared in a 2019 Regional, as announced on Wednesday morning.

“We are looking forward to competing against some of the best teams in the country during our non-conference schedule and are excited to open the season at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational for the second year. It is important that we play tough competition early on to help us prepare for CAA play and big games in the postseason.”

JMU will open the 2019 campaign at the SPCE Invite where they will play Texas Tech, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina on Feb. 14-16 – the Red Raiders, Tigers and Gamecocks all made NCAA Regional appearances last season.

Following that trip, the Dukes will play a single game against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Feb. 19 before heading down to Athens for the Georgia Classic Feb. 21-23. JMU will play Austin Peay, Central Michigan and host Georgia. This will be the first meeting in program history between JMU and Austin Peay while only the second with Central Michigan. Georgia, who fell in the Minneapolis Regional in 2019, holds a 3-0 lead over JMU all-time.

The Dukes will make another stop in North Carolina, competing in the NC State Invitational in Raleigh against Lehigh, NC A&T and NC State on Feb. 29 through March 1. JMU defeated Lehigh, 12-3, in a five-inning game last season.

JMU travels to Charlottesville for a single game against Virginia on Tuesday, March 3 before hosting the JMU Invitational on March 6-8 at Veterans Memorial Park. Connecticut, California and Siena will play in the invite. At the end of spring break, JMU will make another Florida trip to participate in the Jacksonville Invitational from March 13-15. Along with Jacksonville, JMU will face Eastern Kentucky and Marist.

Howard will visit the ‘Burg on Wednesday, March 18 for a doubleheader before Colonial Athletic Association action begins that weekend with a trip to Philadelphia for a series against Drexel March 21-22.

The Dukes host Longwood for a midweek doubleheader on Wednesday, March 25. JMU then travels to Wilmington, N.C. (March 28-29) to play a three-game series against the Seahawks. Virginia Tech, who earned an at-large to Regionals last year, heads down 81 for a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 1.

JMU opens up league action at home with a series against Towson on April 4-5 and follows with a single game against the Liberty Flames on Wednesday, April 8 in Lynchburg. The Dukes make a southern swing to Charleston, playing the Cougars on April 11-12. JMU then hosts two CAA series with Hofstra (April 18-19) and Delaware (April 25-26).

The Dukes’ final single game of the season is at Radford on Tuesday, April 28 and will the first meeting between the two programs since 2012. JMU closes out the regular season with a three-game series in Burlington, N.C. against the Elon Phoenix (May 1-2). The Dukes defeated Elon twice to win the CAA Championship in 2019.

For the seventh straight season, JMU will host the CAA Championship, scheduled May 6-9. NCAA Regionals begin May 14-17, Super Regionals are May 21-24 and the Women’s College World Series will take place May 28 to June 3.