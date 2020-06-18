Advertisement

2020 RCBL Preview: Clover Hill Bucks

The Clover Hill Bucks are again expected to compete for an RCBL title in 2020.
By WHSV Sports
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
The Clover Hill Bucks are again expected to compete for an RCBL title in 2020. Clover Hill won the 2019 RCBL Championship Series and is looking to win its fourth straight league pennant (regular season title) this summer.

The Bucks return a core group of RCBL veterans including Tyler Bocock (INF/P) Blake Sipe (OF), and Corey Armentrout (LHP) to go along with a few of the best high school baseball players in the Valley. Broadway's Bryce Suters (OF) and the Riverheads duo of Grant Painter (INF) and Braeson Fulton (C) are all future JMU baseball players will play for the Bucks this summer. Painter batted .388 in 49 regular-season at-bats for Clover Hill last summer.

"It's a bunch of guys that love each other, love the game," said Bocock. "We just come to see each other succeed and we feed off of that and I think you are going to see that again this year."

Leading Clover Hill this summer is first-year manager Kevin Chandler. He takes over for Chris Cofer, who recently passed away.

"I love that the team chemistry is already just unreal and it has been," said Chandler. "That's due to a lot of the veteran guys."

Clover Hill is scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday, June 27 at home against Broadway.

2020 Clover Hill Bucks Team Preview

Manager: Kevin Chandler

2019 Season: 24-4 Overall (Won RCBL Championship)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Tyler Bocock (INF): .568 Batting Average, 3 HR, 17 RBI - in 10 regular season games

Drew Easter (OF): .337 Batting Average, 3 HR, 26 RBI

Blake Sipe (OF): .256 Batting Average, 16 RBI, 20 Walks

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Corey Armentrout (LHP): 32.2 Innings Pitched, 3.30 ERA, 44 Strikeouts

Nick Corbin (RHP): 36.2 Innings Pitched, 1.47 ERA, 35 Strikeouts

Tyler Bocock (RHP): 14 Innings Pitched, 0.00 ERA, 16 Strikeouts

For more information on the 2020 Clover Hill Bucks,

