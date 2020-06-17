2020 RCBL Preview: Grottoes Cardinals

With a deep and talented pitching staff, hitting and defense will be key for Grottoes in 2020.

"We feel like we are going to be pretty deep with the pitching staff," said Grottoes manager Tim Nicely. "We have several guys that we feel like we can put out out there at any one time. So we feel good about that. We are still trying to find out positionally where everyone is going to play. So if we can hit some...pitching will hopefully keep us in most games."

Grottoes is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season in which the Cardinals finished in last place in the regular season with a 9-19 overall record.

"We're betting that we are going to get the pitching so we just gotta be able to go...be behind these guys and play solid defense every game and and hit with every team," said middle infielder Matthew Curry.

2020 Grottoes Cardinals Team Preview

Manager: Tim Nicely

2019 Season: 9-19 Overall (lost to Clover Hill, 2-1, quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Keegan Woolford: .484 Batting Average, 4 Home Runs, 26 RBI

Dylan Nicely: .292 Batting Average, 2 Home Runs, 23 RBI

Cameron Irvine: Former Spotswood star & High Point University commit

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Michael Dailey (RHP): Member of VCU baseball team

Jack Masloff (LHP): Member of VCU baseball team

Tucker Garrison (LHP): 50 Innings Pitched, 4.32 ERA, 55 Strikeouts - played for Bridgewater Reds in 2019