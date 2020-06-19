Advertisement

2020 RCBL Preview: Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Stuarts Draft is expected to feature a strong offense and solid defense in 2020. (WHSV)
By WHSV Sports
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
Stuarts Draft is expected to feature a strong offense and solid defense in 2020. The performance of the Diamondbacks' pitching staff will likely determine the team's success this summer.

"We're probably defense heavy with some good bats," said Stuarts Draft manager Les Sandridge. "We're going to be okay. We're going to hold our own with our pitching."

Stuarts Draft's pitching staff will again feature local product Jacob Matheney, who starred on the prep level at Buffalo Gap High School. Matheney, who pitches collegiately at Patrick Henry Community College, led the Diamondbacks with 42.1 innings pitched in 2019 to go along with a 6-1 record and 32 strikeouts.

"Defensively, we got good gloves," said Matheney. "Everyone is smooth. Hitting, everyone has got good bats and our pitching is good too."

Stuarts Draft went 15-13 overall and finished in a tie for second place during the 2019 regular season before falling to Bridgewater in the quarterfinals of the RCBL Playoffs. The Diamondbacks and Reds will meet again to open to the 2020 season Saturday, June 27 at Stuarts Draft.

2020 Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks Team Preview

Manager: Les Sandridge

2019 Season: 15-13 Overall (lost to Bridgewater, 2-0, in quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Jack Pausic (1B): .326 Batting Average, 3 Home Runs, 22 RBI

Cody Bartley (1B/P): .289 Batting Average, 5 Home Runs, 17 RBI

Reeves Whitmore (INF): Member of VMI baseball Team

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Jacob Matheney (LHP): 42.1 Innings Pitched, 4.03 ERA, 32 Strikeouts

Calyb King (RHP): Member of West Virginia Tech baseball team

Jaily Paredes (RHP): Pitched for Staunton Braves in 2019

