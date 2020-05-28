WHSV honors the 2020 Student Athletes of the Week

Tonight, WHSV Sports honors the high school seniors across the Shenandoah Valley and the Potomac Highlands who were a Mountain Valley Burger King WHSV Student Athlete of the Week during the 2019-2020 school year.

The WHSV Student Athlete of the Week banquet will take place virtually this year.

This 30-minute special, hosted by sports anchor and reporter Alex Flum and sports director TJ Eck, also includes the announcements of major awards, including the WHSV Student Athlete of the Year.

The virtual special is replacing our annual Student Athlete of the Week banquet, which is held each May at James Madison University. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented WHSV from hosting an in-person banquet in 2020.