2020 UVA football schedule announced

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2020 football schedules for its member institutions today (Jan. 22). Virginia's slate features 12 regular-season games, including six home games and the season-opener against Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7. Starting times for all contests and the home games designated for Homecomings and Family Weekend will be announced at a later date.

In 2020, Virginia will host VMI (Sept. 12), UConn (Sept. 19), North Carolina (Oct. 3), Miami (Oct. 31), Louisville (Nov. 7), and Pitt (Nov. 21). All six of UVA’s home games will be played on Saturdays.

Season tickets for Virginia home games will go on sale Jan. 29.

In addition to the season opener against Georgia, UVA will travel for contests at Clemson (Sept. 26), at Georgia Tech (Oct. 17), at ODU (Oct. 24), at Duke (Friday, Nov. 13) and at Virginia Tech (Nov. 28).

The Cavaliers’ season-opener at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game marks the first time UVA has opened a season at a neutral site since starting the 1989 campaign vs. Notre Dame at the Kickoff Class played in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will be televised by ESPN.

UVA faces seven teams that appeared in bowl games last season – Georgia (Allstate Sugar), Clemson (Fiesta Bowl/CFP National Championship), North Carolina (Military Bowl), Miami (Walk-On’s Independence), Louisville (Franklin American Mortgage Music City), Pitt (Quick Lane) and Virginia Tech (Belk).

The Cavaliers have an off weekend on Saturday, Oct. 10. UVA does not face ACC foes Boston College, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest in 2020.

Opponent/Series Notes

Georgia (Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is the 20th meeting between UVA and Georgia. The last three contests in the series have all come in bowl games, with two of those in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Georgia leads the series 9-7-3, including a 37-14 win in the last meeting at the 2000 Jeep O’ahu Bowl. The teams split the previous two games played in Atlanta. UVA won the 1995 Peach Bowl 34-27 while the Bulldogs prevailed 35-33 at the 1998 Peach Bowl. Georgia compiled a 12-2 record in 2019 that included a 26-14 win vs. Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

VMI (Sept. 12 at Scott Stadium)

The Cavaliers and the Keydets meet for the first time since the 2013 season and just the third time since 1991. This year’s game marks the 84th meeting in the series. UVA leads the series, which dates back to 1893, by a 57-23-3 margin. The Cavaliers have won the past 10 games between the schools and have shut out VMI in three of the past four meetings. VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim was an assistant at Virginia for five seasons (2010 to 2014). The Keydets finished 5-7 in 2019, their most wins since 2003.

UConn (Sept. 19 at Scott Stadium)

The Huskies and the Cavaliers are meeting for the fifth time, with the series tied at 2-2. This year’s game marks the third time the two teams have met at Scott Stadium. In the most recent game in the series, UVA defeated UConn 38-18 during the 2017 season. This will be the fifth time in eight years Bronco Mendenhall has faced the Huskies. UConn played his BYU teams in 2014 and 2015 and the Huskies were on UVA’s schedule his first two years in Charlottesville. The Huskies were 2-10 last season.

Louisville (Nov. 7 at Scott Stadium)

Following last year’s 28-21 win in Louisville, the Cardinals lead the series against the Cavaliers 5-3. The first two games between the teams – 1988 and 1989 – were played before Louisville joined the ACC. The home team has won all but one game in the series. Six of the eight games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. Under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, the Cardinals were 8-5 in 2019 and defeated Mississippi State 38-28 in the Music City Bowl.

Miami (Oct. 31 at Scott Stadium)

The two teams have split their past 10 meetings. Miami leads the overall series 10-7. The Cavaliers have won four of the past five games at Scott Stadium. The Hurricanes took last year’s meeting 17-9 in a Friday game at Hard Rock Stadium. Under first-year coach Manny Diaz, Miami was 6-7 last year and lost to 14-0 to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

North Carolina (Oct. 3 at Scott Stadium)

The South's oldest college football rivalry will continue when the Tar Heels travel to Scott Stadium for the 125th game in the series. UVA won its third consecutive game against the Tar Heels in 2019 with a 38-31 victory at Kenan Stadium as quarterback Bryce Perkins compiled a career-best 490 yards of total offense. UNC leads the series,63-57-4. In Mack Brown’s return to UNC as head coach, the Tar Heels went 7-6 in 2019 and defeated Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl.

Pitt (Nov. 21 at Scott Stadium)

Pitt leads the all-time series 8-4. Last year UVA picked up its first win in Pittsburgh, defeating the Panthers 30-14 in the season opener for both teams. That ended Pitt’s four-game winning streak in the series. Between 1956 and 2012, UVA and Pitt met only twice in the regular season and once in a bowl game (2003 Continental Tire Bowl). Pitt produced an 8-5 record in 2019 and defeated Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Motor City Bowl.

ODU (Oct. 24 at S.B. Ballard Stadium)

The Monarchs will be under the direction of first-year coach Ricky Rahne. Last season, UVA defeated Old Dominion 28-17 in Charlottesville in the first meeting between the teams. After trailing 17-0 at halftime, UVA posted its biggest comeback since the 2002 season in the victory. This will be UVA’s 31st game played in Norfolk, but the first against ODU. The last time UVA played in Norfolk was 1976 versus VMI. That contest was played at Foreman Field, the current site of ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion was 1-11 in 2019.

Clemson (Sept. 26 at Memorial Stadium)

The Cavaliers and the Tigers will meet in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09. Clemson handed UVA a 62-17 loss at the 2019 ACC Championship game in Charlotte in the most recent meeting. The Tigers won the first 29 games between these programs and lead the series 39-8-1. This will be the Cavaliers’ first trip to Death Valley since the 2009 season. Clemson was 14-1 in 2019 and advanced to the College Football Playoff championship, where it lost to LSU 42-25 in New Orleans.

Duke (Nov. 13 at Wallace Wade Stadium)

Duke and Virginia will be meeting for the 58th consecutive season in a series that started in 1890. With five straight victories over the Blue Devils, the Cavaliers own a 38-33 advantage in the all-time series. Since 1982, UVA has won 27 of the last 37 games between the two teams. Duke went 5-7 during 2019.

Georgia Tech (Oct. 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium)

UVA and Georgia Tech will be meeting for the 43rd time in the series. The Yellow Jackets hold a slim 21-20-1 advantage in the series that only dates back to 1965. Georgia Tech won the first six games between the schools. The Cavaliers have not won at Georgia Tech since the 2008 season. Under first-year coach Geoff Collins, the Yellow Jackets went 3-9 in 2019.

Virginia Tech (Nov. 28 at Lane Stadium)

The 2020 matchup will be the 102nd in series history. The Hokies lead the all-time series with Virginia, 58-38-5. Last year UVA defeated Virginia Tech 39-30 at Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers’ first win in the series since 2003. UVA hasn’t won at Lane Stadium since 1998. The Hokies were 8-5 in 2019, including a 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.