2020 Valley Baseball League season canceled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Valley Baseball League season has been canceled in response to COVID-19.

VBL commissioner Bruce Alger confirmed the news to WHSV Thursday night. Alger says the league voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 season.

The Valley Baseball League is a summer baseball league that features college players from all over the country. It has been in existence since 1897. It currently features eleven teams with six squads in the WHSV viewing area: Harrisonburg, New Market, Staunton, Strasburg, Waynesboro, and Woodstock.