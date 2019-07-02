2020 quarterback commits to JMU football

Class of 2020 quarterback Kyle Adams has committed to the James Madison football program.

Adams made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday. He is from West Lafayette High School in West Lafayette, Indiana. According to Rivals.com, Adams had offers from ten schools including Bryant, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Indiana State, and Southeast Missouri State.

As a junior in 2018, Adams led West Lafayette to the Indiana Class 3A state championship. According to MaxPreps, he threw for 3,945 yards and 47 touchdowns this past season while adding 325 yards and six TDs on the ground.

