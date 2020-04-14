3-star forward commits to JMU

Justin Amadi announced his commitment to the James Madison men's basketball team Tuesday night. Amadi made his decision public with a post on Twitter.

He is a three-star recruit who had offers from JMU, Ball State, Kent State, Missouri State, South Carolina State, and South Carolina Upstate according to 247sports.com.

Amadi is a 6'6" forward from Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina. He is the first high school player to commit to the Dukes under new head coach Mark Byington.