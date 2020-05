The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from a 3-star linebacker Friday night.

Matt Binkowksi announced his decision to join the Dukes with a post on Twitter. He's a Class of 2021 recruit who plays linebacker and running back for Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia.

According to Rivals and 247Sports, he had offers from FBS programs Temple, Army, Navy, Liberty, Air Force, and Old Dominion. You can watch his high school highlights here.