3-star tight end commits to JMU

The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from a 3-star tight end Wednesday night.

Gus McGee from St. John's Prep in Massachusetts announced his decision to join the Dukes with a post on Twitter. He's in the Class of 2021 and rated as a 3-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports.

According to both recruiting services, McGee held offers from a number of schools including Cincinnati, Villanova, Elon, Harvard, Yale, UMass and Monmouth. McGee is the seventh commit for JMU in the Class of 2021. The Dukes have the No. 74 ranked recruiting class in the country (FBS & FCS) according to Rivals.

You can watch McGee's high school highlights here.