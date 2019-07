Khurram Simpson, a defensive lineman from Middletown, New Jersey, and Xavier Cokley, a defensive back from Reisterstown, both announced their commitments to the James Madison football team Monday.

Both players made their decisions public with posts on Twitter. JMU's 2020 recruiting class is now up to eight commitments.

According to Rivals, Simpson chose the Dukes over other offers from Bryant, Maine, and Wagner.