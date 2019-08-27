Top 3 Plays — WHSV EndZone

Every week of high school football, you can witness some amazing plays throughout our area.

Here in the WHSV newsroom, we'll pick three of the most spectacular ones from each week of EndZone and highlight those in our show.

Afterward, you – that's right, you! – get to choose which one deserves the title of the best play of the week.

Just come to this page to watch or rewatch the Top 3 Nominees and then vote in the poll on the homepage of our website here.

Alternatively, you can find the poll directly here.

You can watch the nominees for this week's Top 3 plays in the video above.

On another note: Have video or photos you want to send us of great plays that we may not have been there to see? You can send them directly to us here.