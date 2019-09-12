2019-2020 ACC Schedule announced for UVA basketball

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedules on Thursday night (Sept. 12) on the ACC Network. Defending NCAA champion Virginia will play 20 ACC regular-season games, including 10 contests at John Paul Jones Arena, for the first time in league history.

ACC Home Schedule

The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against North Carolina (Dec. 6 or 7), Virginia Tech (Jan. 4), Syracuse (Jan. 11), NC State (Jan. 20), Florida State (Jan. 28), Clemson (Feb. 5), Notre Dame (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 19), Duke (Feb. 29) and Louisville (March 7). Five of UVA’s 10 ACC home games will be played on Saturday.

ACC Road Schedule

Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at Syracuse (Nov . 6), Boston College (Jan. 7), Florida State (Jan. 15), Georgia Tech (Jan. 18), Wake Forest (Jan. 26), Louisville (Feb. 8), North Carolina (Feb. 15), Pitt (Feb. 22), Virginia Tech (Feb. 26) and Miami (March 4).

Television Exposure

The Cavaliers will play 12 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, including an ACC Big Monday contest at NC State (Jan. 20) on ESPN. Six contests will be televised on the ACC Network, including the Cavaliers’ conference opener at Syracuse (Nov. 6) and ACC home opener vs. North Carolina (Dec. 7).