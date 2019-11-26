Eagles sweep major ODAC honors

The Bridgewater College football team swept the four major ODAC honors, which were announced Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Jay Scroggins has been named the ODAC Offensive Player of the Year. Scroggins threw for 2,398 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019 while tossing just two interceptions.

Senior linebacker Re'Shaun Myers is the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 98 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and forced three fumbles.

Freshman wide receiver Viante Tucker is the ODAC Rookie of the Year. In his first season with the Eagles, Tucker gained 321 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns.

Head coach Michael Clark is the ODAC Coach of the Year. The Eagles went 10-0 in the regular season and won the ODAC title.

Bridgewater was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs with a 30-22 loss to Delaware Valley this past Saturday.