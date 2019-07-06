65 years of Clover Hill baseball at Buck Bowman Park

July 1, 2019 marked the 65th anniversary of the Clover Hill Bucks competing at Buck Bowman Park.

The Clover Hill Bucks have been playing baseball at Buck Bowman Park for 65 years.

According to the Rockingham County Baseball League's website, "Buck Bowman Park has been the home the Clover Hill Bucks since July 1, 1954."

The park is unique for it's green and yellow color scheme and wooden grandstand behind home plate. Locals refer to the ballpark as "The Clover Dome".

The Bucks celebrated the 65 anniversary of the ballpark during Saturday's game against Elkton. Clover Hill won, 9-2, improving to 16-2 on the season.