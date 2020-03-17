ACC cancels all athletic events through 2019-2020 school year

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday it is cancelling all athletic related activities through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The ACC released the following statement:

"Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”"

Following the ACC's announcement, UVA released the following statement:

"In accordance with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s announcement today (March 17) to cancel the remainder of its spring sports competitions and championships for the 2019-20 season, all UVA athletics events and activities that were previously announced as suspended on March 12, have been canceled. These decisions are based on the latest developments and continued concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The cancellations include the UVA football team’s Pro Day (April 8) and the Spring Football Game (April 25).

The Virginia Athletics Foundation’s spring Social Tours have been canceled.

The status of summer camps, coordinated by UVA athletics programs, will be announced in the future by those camps.

Fans who have purchased tickets to canceled events (baseball, softball, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse) may contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 800-542-8821, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.