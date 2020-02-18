Alexander, Jubas earn CAA softball weekly awards

Junior Sara Jubas and senior Odicci Alexander of No. 21 James Madison softball received Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dukes opened the 2020 season at the St. Pete\Clearwater Elite Invitational this past weekend. JMU took down No. 17/19 Texas Tech and No. 19/18 Missouri, but fell to Kansas in 5 innings.

Jubas was named CAA Player of the Week after a stellar performance at the St. Pete\Clearwater Elite Invitational this past weekend. She recorded a .700 batting average, 1.500 slugging percentage and five RBIs. Jubas went 4-for-5 with one double and a home run in the extra innings win over Missouri. She had a career high of four hits for the second time. She went 2-for-2 against Kansas with a double and a home run.

In the circle, Alexander went 2-0 with a victory over Missouri and Texas Tech. She made two starts, pitching 15 innings and throwing 22 strike outs. Alexander tied her career high with 12 strike outs in the shut out win over the Red Raider and only allowed Texas Tech two hits. She threw 10 strike outs against Missouri matching her 2019 season high.

Up Next

James Madison softball with travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on Wednesday Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.