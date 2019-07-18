All JMU athletics programs to compete in Nike apparel starting in 2019-2020

James Madison Athletics today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Nike through BSN SPORTS. The five-year agreement, which commenced on June 1, 2019, is part of the BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all NCAA Division I, II, and III institutions as well as the NJCAA and NAIA. As part of the agreement, all JMU sport programs will now be unified competing in Nike apparel.

“James Madison has enjoyed a previous partnership with Nike, but we are excited to expand our Nike relationship further to encompass all of our sports thanks to a partnership with BSN Sports,” Bourne said. “Apparel is a significant piece of brand representation and recognition, and Nike stands at the top when it comes to the college sports apparel industry. It is a key example of an outside entity recognizing the value of the JMU brand and seeking to invest in a relationship for mutual benefit.”

Bill Stote, BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select Senior Vice President added, “This agreement with James Madison University affirms our mission to deliver elite, customized products and services across every single corner of campus. We are genuinely excited to get to know all of the coaches and campus administrators associated with this great athletic program and work tirelessly to put time back into their day so they can spend more time elevating and impacting student lives.”

BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select will partner with the company’s key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.