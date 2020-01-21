Anae to remain at UVA

Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae has removed his name from consideration for the Hawaii head coaching position and will remain with the Cavaliers.

Anae released the following statement Tuesday:

“After careful consideration I am withdrawing my application for the University of Hawaii head football coach position. I have been overwhelmed with the commitment by Coach Mendenhall and the leadership of (athletics director) Carla Williams. I am excited and energized to close out our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship.”

Under Anae's leadership, UVA's offense averaged 32.1 points per game in 2019 en route to an ACC Coastal Division championship and appearance in the Orange Bowl.