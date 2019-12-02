Back to business for Dukes as they prepare for playoff game

The James Madison football team is preparing to host Monmouth in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

James Madison Football - 2019

The Dukes earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and with it came a first-round bye this past Saturday. Monmouth defeated Holy Cross, 44-27, in the first round. JMU and Monmouth will compete Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

"They are coming down here with a little bit of an attitude," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "A lot of guys that have played a lot of football. So they are coming down with something to prove. My biggest thing is, we haven't really done anything since Wednesday."

"We gotta get back in our routine. Get our focus, our edge, that sense of urgency because we are going to have to play well. We are going to have to have a great week of preparation."

James Madison enters the playoffs on an 11-game winning streak and is considered, along with No. 1 seed North Dakota State, to be one of the favorites to win the FCS National Championship. Monmouth is 11-2 overall and has won nine straight games. The Hawks' only two losses have come to FBS opponent Western Michigan and Montana, which is the No. 6 seed in the FCS Playoffs.

"They are not coming in here to lose, I can promise you that," said Cignetti. "They are not coming into Bridgeforth Stadium to lose and we are going to have to earn this game."

Kickoff Saturday is set for 1 p.m. with live video coverage on ESPN3.