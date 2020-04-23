BeTheLightBRD: Bull Run District schools to honor Class of 2020

High schools in the Bull Run District will be honoring the Class of 2020 by illuminating field lights each evening next week.

Every school in the district will be taking part in the event which is scheduled to start Monday, April 27 and last through Friday, May 1. The lights will be illuminated starting at 8:20 p.m. to signify 20:20 in military time. The lights will remain on for 20 minutes. Community members are also encouraged to turn on their front porch lights to join in recognizing the 2020 senior class.

The Bull Run District is made up of eight high schools: East Rockingham, Strasburg, Page County, Luray, Stonewall Jackson, Rappahannock County, Clarke County, and Madison County.