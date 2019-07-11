Bocock back in the Valley Baseball League with Woodstock

Mike Bocock, a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame, has returned to the league as head coach of the Woodstock River Bandits.

Prior to the 2019 season, Bocock coached in the league for 23 seasons and has won a VBL-record seven championships. Woodstock is the sixth team Bocock has coached in the league following prior stints with New Market, Staunton, Covington, Luray, and Waynesboro.

Bocock coached Waynesboro to a league title in 2013 before stepping away. He most recently served as commissioner of the Rockingham County Baseball League before returning to the VBL.

Under Bocock's leadership, Woodstock has rebounded from a league-worst 5-37 overall record in 2018 to post a 16-12 mark in 2019. Two weeks remain in the regular season schedule.

Woodstock returns to action Friday when the River Bandits travel to Front Royal for a 7 p.m. first pitch.