Bourne discusses upcoming 2020 football season

In a recent interview with WHSV, James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne discussed the upcoming 2020 football season in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many players, coaches, and fans around the country are wondering if the 2020 college football season will be played as scheduled or perhaps delayed in response to the public health crisis. As of now, there have been no major changes announced but Bourne believes the coming days and weeks will have a major impact on the plan for football this year.

"We've still got a distance to go until we can make any definitive decisions," said Bourne. "I think, much like many others, I'd very much like to see the season take place if we can do it and do it in a safe way."

Bourne added: "I think the next six weeks are going to be really critical between now and mid-June in order to determine what those timelines might look like with regard to a start date. We'd certainly have conditioning that we'd have to take into effect and then what is the impact of going into fall where you are talking about bringing together that many people."

JMU is scheduled to host Delaware Saturday, September 5 at Bridgeforth Stadium in the season opener.