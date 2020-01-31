Bourne releases statement on JMU men's basketball

James Madison University Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne released a statement about the JMU men's basketball program Friday morning.

Bourne's statement was sent in an email to local media:

“We are disappointed with where we are in men’s basketball. It’s not where we want JMU to be, and it’s not where we thought we would be at the start of the season. The student-athletes and coaches have worked hard, and I know they also share frustration in not seeing the results of that work in game outcomes. That said, as we turn the calendar from January to February there is still time for this team to string together victories and have a good showing in the CAA Championship. We continue to support our student-athletes and coaches as they keep working towards success on the court and preparation for postseason play. Upon the season’s conclusion, we will commence our standard end-of-year evaluation procedures that we follow with all coaches.”

Bourne's statement comes after the Dukes suffered their seventh straight loss Thursday evening with an 87-68 defeat to College of Charleston at the Convocation Center. With the loss, JMU is 8-13 overall and in last place in the CAA standings with a 1-9 league record.

JMU head coach Louis Rowe has drawn criticism from the fan base during the Dukes' losing streak. Rowe, a former JMU player, is in his fourth season as the program's head coach. The Dukes are 42-77 overall and 20-44 in conference play under Rowe.

The Dukes host UNCW Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off at the Convocation Center.