Brady announces he's leaving Patriots

Quarterback Tom Brady announced in a social media post Tuesday morning he will not be be returning to the New England Patriots.

In the message Brady thanked fans for support during his time with the Patriots but also said "I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career."

Brady spent 20 years playing for the Patriots where he became one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He's won six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards to go along with 14 Pro Bowl selections. Brady has thrown for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns in his career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as teams that Brady could potentially join.