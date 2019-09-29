Bridgewater Football Dominates Matchup of ODAC Unbeatens

The Bridgewater College football team was dominant in a matchup of the ODAC's final two unbeaten teams, winning 40-6 over Southern Virginia on Saturday.

Bridgewater College head coach Michael Clark

The story continued to stay the same all season for the Eagles, who got explosion scoring plays early, efficiency from quarterback Jay Scroggins (204 passing yards and three scores on just 16 pass attempts), a big day from Demetreus Jalepes (166 all-purpose yards, 2 TDs) and another dominating performance from a defense who has still not allowed a first half touchdown in 2019.

The Eagles scored on the opening play of the first and second quarters.

Jarrod Denham put the Eagles ahead on the very first play of the game, breaking down the right sideline and taking the opening kickoff 94 yards for the score.

Bridgewater also scored on the first play of the second quarter, on a 3rd-and-20 following consecutive sacks. Jalepes took a screen pass to the left, broke out of a gang tackle, and stepped out of the final tackle to go 69 yards for the score and a 17-3 lead.

After an SVU three-and-out in the third quarter, Scroggins hit Trey Stephens on a play action slant down to the six yardline, and a Logan Weis field goal made it 10-0 Eagles.

A 29-yard Jalepes dumpoff with a roughing the passer penalty put the Eagles close to the SVU end zone again, and Weis hit a 33-yarder for a 20-3 lead.

A 19-yard swing pass to Grant Monson made it 26-3 Bridgewater. A fumbled punt was then recovered by Devonte Smith at three yardline, and Jalepes carried it in three plays later for a 33-3 first half scoreline.

The Eagles' defense only saw their first half shutout streak end after a lapse following a 1:45 weather delay. Bridgewater came out with 12 men on a 4th-and-5 punt to extend the drive; the BC defense stiffened by their goalline but an SVU field goal got the Knights on the board. A Preston Turner tackle for loss ended the final SVU chance of the first half.

Re'Shaun Myers tipped a pass that was intercepted by defensive end Da'Sean Davis in the third quarter, leading to a Denham fade for his second score of the day and a 40-3 scoreline. Isaiah Farmer chased down a fake punt attempt late in the contest.

The Eagles are the only remaining unbeaten ODAC team overall (4-0, 1-0) heading into their bye week. Bridgewater will travel to Hampden-Sydney next on October 12.