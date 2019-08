With the Bridgewater Reds win over the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks on Saturday night, the 2019 RCBL semifinals are set.

The no. 6 seed Reds defeated the no. 3 seed Diamondbacks 14-6 at Ray Heatwole Field to win the quarterfinal series 2-0.

The semifinals will begin on Monday. Top seed Clover Hill will take on no. 7 Elkton and no. 6 Bridgewater will battle no. 4 Broadway.