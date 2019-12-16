Bridgewater football, UVA's Perkins, JMU's linemen honored Sunday night

College football players from throughout Virginia were honored at the 2019 Dudley and Lanier awards in Richmond Sunday night.

Re'Shaun Myers win the Lanier award

Bridgewater College senior linebacker Re'Shaun Myers won the Lanier Award, named the player of the year from a small college in the state of Virginia.

"I would like to thank the Times, Richmond-Times Dispatch, the touchdown club, my coaches, my teammates and I just want to say that it is truly an honor to receive this award under Mr. Lanier," Myers said Sunday night when receiving his award.

Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark was named the coach of the year from a small college. Clark led the Eagles to an undefeated regular season, in which they hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2005.

Bridgewater's Will Hoffman was also named the offensive lineman of the year from a small school.

For the second straight year, Virginia's quarterback Bryce Perkins wins the Bill Dudley Award for the best division I player in the state. Perkins joins former James Madison quarterback Vad Lee as the only player to win two years in a row.

Perkins beat out Virginia Tech's Rashard Ashby and JMU defensive lineman Ron'dell Carter for the award.

Carter still took home an award, he was named the division I defensive lineman of the year. JMU offensive lineman Liam Fornadel was named the division I offensive lineman of the year.

