Bridgewater WBB stops WildCats for ninth straight win

Bridgewater College used a 17-2 run early in the second quarter to open up a 22-point lead and the Eagles led by double digits the rest of the way in a 62-43 ODAC victory over Randolph College.

Bridgewater women's basketball has won nine straight games.

The victory keeps the Eagles at the top of the ODAC standings with an 11-2 conference record. Washington and Lee plays at Guilford later Saturday evening and a win by the Generals would move them into a tie for the top spot with the Eagles.

The victory was the ninth straight for Bridgewater, now 12-8 overall. The winning streak is the longest for the program since the 2010-11 squad won 10 straight.

The Eagles led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and then put the game away with their early second-quarter run.

Ahlia Moone's layup started the Bridgewater run before 3-pointers by Madison Baum and Makayla Johnson pushed the advantage to 26-11. Baum drove the lane to score in traffic and Mary Ruth Shifflett added two foul shots, giving the Eagles a 30-11 lead. Nina Novosel knocked down a short jumper before Yanessa Cabrera ended the WildCats dry spell with a layup to make the score 32-13. Moone then drained a 3-pointer for a 35-13 Eagles lead with 4:09 left in the first half.

Bridgewater led 37-21 at the half and the WildCats would get no closer than 11 points in the second half. A layup by Cabrera cut the margin to 51-40 with 3:53 left in the game, but the Eagles closed out the game with an 11-3 spurt for the final 62-43 margin of victory.

Erika Nettles, playing in just her fourth game of the season after returning from a knee injury suffered last season, came off the bench to lead the Eagles with 15 points. Baum added 10 points for Bridgewater. Johnson just missed a double-double as she finished with eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Eagles return to action next Saturday when they travel to Ferrum.