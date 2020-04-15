Bridgewater baseball player's essay on journey as gay college athlete gains national attention

Bridgewater College baseball player Brett Lysohir recently wrote an essay detailing his journey as a gay college athlete.

Lysohir's essay was posted to Outsports.com, a website that's part of the popular sports blog network SB Nation, on April 1. In the essay, Lysohir details his personal struggles as a gay athlete while also talking about support he received from his teammates at Bridgewater after he came out to them.

"I figured out you do have a lot more people in your corner than you think," said Lysohir, in a recent FaceTime interview with WHSV. "If you are open and honest, people really care about that...if that speaks anything to future athletes."

Lysohir's article gained national attention when it was shared on Twitter by Aaron Fitt, a writer for D1Baseball.com.

"I had a bunch of people from all over the country reach out to me," said Lysohir. "A lot of nice words. I have had nothing mean come back out. I am blessed with all the support in the world and I am very thankful for that."

His head coach at Bridgewater also spoke highly of Lysohir in a recent FaceTime interview with WHSV.

"After reading the article and feeling that Brett felt comfortable enough to open up to that and put it out there, it made me feel good that he was welcomed by his teammates and accepted by his teammates," said Bridgewater College baseball head coach Ben Spotts. "He's been a great guy in the program for us and has been all-in on Bridgewater College in anything that he does."

Lysohir's college baseball career came to an early end when the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. He plans to attend the University of Virginia to pursue a master's degree in Athletic Training.