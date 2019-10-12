Bridgewater beats Hampden-Sydney, remains undefeated

The Bridgewater College football team trailed for the first time all season but regained the lead in 98 seconds and scored 45 unanswered points to beat Hampden-Sydney 51-7 on the Tigers' Homecoming.

Jay Scroggins completed 17-of-24 passes for 232 yards, three TDs and no interceptions as six different Eagles totaled at least 30 receiving yards and six rushed for at least 30 yards. Demetreus Jalepes (49 rushing, 73 receiving), Jarrod Denham (56 rushing, 46 receiving) and Matt DeMasi (33 rushing, 31 receiving) were in both groups.

After Jalepes broke a screen to the 13-yard line on the game's opening drive, former Tiger DeMasi took it in on the end-around for a 6-0 lead.

Hampden-Sydney responded with a fourth down touchdown pass, the first 1st half TD allowed by the Bridgewater defense all season. BC would trail for only 1:38 however.

DeMasi caught a 26-yard pass on 3rd-and-10 as the Eagles quickly drove down the field. Wide receiver Trey Stephens hit Denham down inside the HSC five, and Chad Jones scored on another end-around rush to make it 13-7 Eagles.

Chase Rosenthal intercepted a pass on the next play, in a first half where Joe Caron also picked off HSC quarterback Clay Vick.

Scroggins rolled right and hit Stephens for a 20-7 lead. Jalepes took a well-designed backside screen down to the 3-yard line, and carried it in the next play to make it 27-7.

The Eagles lined up for a 46-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half, and Noah Beckley carried the fake 29 yards for the score- making it 34-7 at the break.

Noah Krogh caught a short touchdown pass in the third quarter to make it 41-7, and a fade to Jones for his second TD of the game pushed the gap to 48-7 later in the period.

The Eagles are 5-0, 2-0 ODAC and will host Ferrum next Saturday on Homecoming Weekend.