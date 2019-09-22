Bridgewater downs Shenandoah, out to 3-0 start

The Bridgewater College football team made four fourth down stops and raced out to a 35-0 lead to open conference play with a 35-17 victory at Shenandoah.

Trey Stephens dives into the endzone for a touchdown in Bridgewater's win over Shenandoah

The Eagles started fast again, continuing to pitch a first half shutout for the entire season and scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions for a second straight week. Bridgewater has now outscored its three opponents 78-0 in the first half.

Demetreus Jalepes rushed for 125 yards and a score on just 13 carries (9.6 ypa). Quarterback Jay Scroggins was also extremely efficient, completing 19-of-22 passes for 208 yards with two TD passes and a rushing score.

Jalepes broke outside for 43 yards on the game's opening possession to get Bridgewater on the board. Viante Tucker then took a third down screen 27 yards for a score and a 14-0 advantage.

The Eagle defense made three fourth down stops in the first half, including three in the red zone. Bridgewater stopped the opening Hornet drive on the 10-yardline with coverage by Chase Rosenthal.

Shenandoah downed a punt at the one and then partially blocked Bridgewater's punt from deep in their end zone, setting up another red zone turnover on downs with a pass breakup by Luke Barnum.

Da'Sean Davis and Anthony Morris Jr. sacked Ben Rhodenizer on another fourth down try in BC territory, leading to Trey Stephens' touchdown catch with 21 seconds remaining in the half for a 21-point Bridgewater lead.

The rout was on in the third quarter as Scroggins found Devonte Smith to convert a 3rd-and-18 and then carried it in himself for a 28-0 scoreline.

The Bridgewater defense came up with a fourth 4th down stop on Da'Sean Davis' sack, and Albert Mensah bullied his way into the end zone from 21 yards out to make it 35-0.

The Eagles (3-0, 1-0 ODAC) will return home after a pair of road night game victories to face Southern Virginia next Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Jopson turf.